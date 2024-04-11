Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $515.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

