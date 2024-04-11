Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWN stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.98. 87,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,183. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.