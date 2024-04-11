Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.13. 7,132,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,836,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

