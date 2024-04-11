Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.67. 2,415,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,739. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

