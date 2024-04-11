Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $409.67. 429,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

