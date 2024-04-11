Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.37. 1,194,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,279,925. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

