Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,864 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,417,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 959,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,378. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

