Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.55 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.43.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

