Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMSEY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 4,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,683. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.50 million for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

