Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $235,200.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,144,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rumble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rumble by 430.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $5,042,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 543.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 760,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 236.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 665,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the first quarter worth $5,040,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.