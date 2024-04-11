Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 253.0% in March

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 253.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,170,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

