Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 253.0% in March

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 253.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of RGT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.
Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,170,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter.
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Global Value Trust
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.