Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 9,571,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,977,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after buying an additional 2,155,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

