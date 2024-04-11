Roth Capital Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Perpetua Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

PPTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $412.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.40. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $34,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

