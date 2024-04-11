Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Lowered by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.29 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.