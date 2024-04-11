Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.36 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In related news, Director Edward Rogers purchased 400 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at C$25,569.96.

