Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.06. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 74,841 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $306,099.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,816.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 113,959 shares of company stock worth $466,521 over the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

