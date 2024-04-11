Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.05 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $8.57 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $3,924.53 or 0.05570230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 522,394 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 522,822.63649852. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,911.02130241 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $11,308,548.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

