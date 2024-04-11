Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $29.67 on Monday. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

