Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:PLOW opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $514.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 122.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 311,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

