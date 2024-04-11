Robert W. Baird Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $182.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.31.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Global Payments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Global Payments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.