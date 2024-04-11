Robert W. Baird Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $74.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,972,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,828,000 after buying an additional 5,107,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

