Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.56. 11,056,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,116,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

