Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Hits $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $1,744.14 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00013614 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017706 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,017.43 or 1.00115500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011344 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00125331 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00286835 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,621.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

