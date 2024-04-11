Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.89. 91,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 121,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Specifically, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,274,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 16,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $375,566.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198,467 shares in the company, valued at $51,290,235.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $19,400,137 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.