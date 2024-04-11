Rhona Marie Delfrari Sells 18,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVE opened at C$29.81 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.33.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.731203 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.58.

Read Our Latest Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.