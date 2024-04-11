RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 111,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.
Visa Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of V opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.07.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
