RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.94. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

