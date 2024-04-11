Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Up 291.1% in March

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a growth of 291.1% from the March 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 149.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

