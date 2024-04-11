ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ReWalk Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ReWalk Robotics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics Competitors 341 1183 2286 98 2.55

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 7.06%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million -$22.13 million -1.76 ReWalk Robotics Competitors $1.41 billion $148.51 million 23.39

ReWalk Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% ReWalk Robotics Competitors -60.76% -66.95% -14.50%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics competitors beat ReWalk Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

