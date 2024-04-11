Reviewing ProSomnus (OSA) and Its Rivals

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 225 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProSomnus to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ProSomnus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProSomnus Competitors 1530 4112 8159 212 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

ProSomnus currently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 312.69%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.58%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares ProSomnus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million -$24.09 million -0.36 ProSomnus Competitors $1.04 billion -$587,329.19 -9.02

ProSomnus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% ProSomnus Competitors -754.20% -149.65% -29.65%

Summary

ProSomnus beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

