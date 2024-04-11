Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

