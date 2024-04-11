Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.22 per share, with a total value of $103,087.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,087.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

