Research Analysts Set Expectations for Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Biora Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
Biora Therapeutics Company Profile
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
