Research Analysts Set Expectations for Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Biora Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 324.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

