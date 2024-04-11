Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.27. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $5,880,738.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,830 shares in the company, valued at $35,001,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,051 shares of company stock worth $19,924,711. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

