Renovaro (RENB) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) is one of 969 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Renovaro to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovaro and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovaro N/A -$39.68 million -3.54 Renovaro Competitors $1.51 billion $150.22 million -4.71

Renovaro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Renovaro. Renovaro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Renovaro has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovaro’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Renovaro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovaro Competitors 5985 17610 42322 842 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Renovaro’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renovaro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Renovaro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovaro N/A -81.25% -65.29% Renovaro Competitors -2,701.75% -226.72% -28.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Renovaro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Renovaro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

