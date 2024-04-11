RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $216.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $213.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RNR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.89.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR traded down $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $218.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $214.82. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after buying an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $133,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,440,000 after buying an additional 538,636 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $75,541,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

