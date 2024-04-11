Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Reliance by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE:RS traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,529. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

