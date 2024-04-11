Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Downgraded by Wedbush

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
