Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Downgraded by Wedbush

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2024

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE RWT opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $782.88 million, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.