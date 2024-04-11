ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $172.72 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00136311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008394 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

