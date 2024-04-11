Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2024 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $162.00 to $160.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

3/15/2024 – Dollar General had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.00.

3/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $158.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $147.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

3/11/2024 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Dollar General had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/14/2024 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dollar General

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar General by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

