Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $159.00 to $201.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $214.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2024 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $209.98. 381,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Marathon Petroleum Co alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.