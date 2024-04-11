Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REAX

Real Brokerage Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $4.19 on Monday. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.