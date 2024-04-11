RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 275.7% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $131.99.
RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 High-Yield Stocks In Rebound Mode: How High Can They Go?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.