RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 275.7% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $131.99.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCP. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $2,685,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

