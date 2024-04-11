Randolph Co Inc Has $1.38 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.19. The company has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

