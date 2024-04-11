Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDN

Radian Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.