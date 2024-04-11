Quantum Price Up 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $5.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,533.63 or 1.00111047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00125837 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.