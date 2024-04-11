Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.53.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after purchasing an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

