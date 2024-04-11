Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Raised by Analyst

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

