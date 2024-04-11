Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Boosted by Analyst

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. State Street Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,311 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.