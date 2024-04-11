Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Issued By Zacks Research

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 712,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.